Police appeal for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been injured by a dog in South Shields.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after it was reported that a woman was bitten by a dog in South Shields.

Between 5pm and 5.30pm on Sunday, December 1, 2024, the woman had been walking at the Leas, near to the Trow Quarry Car Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dog, believed to be a tan and white Bulldog type breed, that was wearing a black harness and no lead has then approached the victim and bitten her leg.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after a woman was bitten by a dog in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

A man that is believed to be in his 50s, who was in the company of the dog, has then left the area on foot.

Officers have stated that the woman, aged in her 40s, sustained puncture wounds and has required treatment at hospital on two occasions as a result of the incident.

Police have carried out a number of inquiries to identify the dog and are now appealing to members of the public for information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog’s owner or any witnesses are urged to come forward and contact Northumbria Police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using live chat on the Force’s website or by completing a report form at: https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

If you are unable to contact the Force in any of those ways, then you can call 101. Please quote the crime reference number: 142205J/24.