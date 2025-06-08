Police appeal for witnesses for hit and run which injured 16-year-old girl in South Shields

Northumbria Police are appealing for any witnesses for a hit and run collision the occurred near The Leas in South Shields on Friday evening.

At around 9:25pm, police were alerted to an injured girl in a filed at Trow Quarry, near to the former The Waters Edge pub.

Emergency services attended where it was understood she’d been struck by an electric Sur-Ron motorcycle and the rider had left the scene.

The girl, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries including a fractured leg, and remains there in a stable condition.

Police said that a 16-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving , and has since been bailed.

Northumbria Police, said: “We know there was a large group of young people gathered in this area before the collision had taken place - and we need their help.”

Adding: “We’d urge parents and carers to speak to their children to see if they were out that night and saw what happened.”

