Police appeal to members of the public for help finding a wanted South Tyneside man
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northumbria Police are asking members of the public for help in finding a wanted man from South Tyneside.
Britton Mabrouk, 30, is wanted on emergency prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest.
Officers say that extensive searches to locate Mabrouk have been ongoing across the region.
Police say that he was links to both the Newcastle and South Tyneside areas, particularly South Shields.
They have also reminded members of the public that it is an offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and anyone involved could face prosecution.
Get a bespoke news round-up, as well as breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters
Mabrouk, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference: NP-20231121-0039
Alternatively, members of the public can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.