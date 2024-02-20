Police appeal to members of the public for help finding a wanted South Tyneside man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police are asking members of the public for help in finding a wanted man from South Tyneside.

Britton Mabrouk, 30, is wanted on emergency prison recall and is understood to be actively evading arrest.

Officers say that extensive searches to locate Mabrouk have been ongoing across the region.

Britton Mabrouk. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Police say that he was links to both the Newcastle and South Tyneside areas, particularly South Shields.

They have also reminded members of the public that it is an offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and anyone involved could face prosecution.

Mabrouk, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact police as soon as possible by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting reference: NP-20231121-0039