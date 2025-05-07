Layton Carr was found dead following a fire in Gateshead on Friday, May 2. | Northumbria Police

Officers at Northumbria Police are now appealing for further witnesses to come forward following the tragic death of 14-year-old Layton Carr.

A total of 16 people have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the incident at Fairfield Industrial Park in the Bill Quay area of Gateshead on Friday evening.

They have since been released on police bail.

The investigation remains at an early stage, and officers now believe a number of people including Layton attended Fairfield Industrial Park on Friday evening, and a fire was lit at that location.

Enquiries remain ongoing, and Northumbria Police has said officers will be focussing their efforts on identifying all of those who were there that night.

Officers investigating the incident have now set up a Major Incident Public Portal with a dedicated website link for anyone wanting to provide information which may assist their enquiries.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Mark Atherton, of Northumbria Police, said: “A thorough investigation is underway as we determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that night.

“Our thoughts remain with Layton’s family and friends as they begin to process the loss of their loved one.

“I’d like to thank those who have cooperated and provided us with information so far.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area of Fairfield industrial park on the evening of Friday May 2, to get in touch – regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be, it could really assist our enquiries.

“If you have not yet spoken with Police, please come forward.”

He added: “We’re aware of footage and information circulating online, and I’d like to take this opportunity to remind members of the public not to speculate on details of the incident.

“If you’re aware of any footage or information that has been or is currently being circulated, please upload it to our dedicated MIPP tile.

“It’s also important to note that anyone suspected of a crime must not be named publicly for legal reasons and those who are under 18 have anonymity.”

“Thank you again to those who have cooperated so far.”

Members of the public can provide information by going to the force’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal.

Anyone with information in relation to what has happened, can also speak Northumbria Police directly by sending a direct message on social media, or by using the live chat on the Force’s website.

If you’re unable to contact Northumbria Police online, please call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250502-1124.

You can also report information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

