Northumbria Police have arrested a man after a spate of thefts from vehicles in South Tyneside.

Police have arrested a 33-year-old man following a number of reports relating to thefts and attempted thefts from vehicles in Hebburn and Jarrow.

It is understood that 13 incidents largely occurred overnight between Monday, December 11, and Tuesday, December 12.

Following the reports, neighbourhood officers from Northumbria Police carried out a number of inquiries leading to the man's arrest on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.

Officers have confirmed that he remains in police custody at the time of writing.

Speaking after the arrest, Neighbourhood Inspector Denise Easdon, of Northumbria Police, has thanked officers for their work in arresting the suspect.

A man has been arrested following a spate of thefts and attempted thefts in Hebburn and Jarrow. Photo: Northumbria Police.

She said: “We know that vehicle crime can have a significant impact on our communities – with opportunistic thieves looking for a quick win.

“Following this particular spate of incidents, we have carried out a wide range of enquiries to identify a suspect and bring them in for questioning – and I’d like to thank officers for their hard work to act on residents’ concerns.

“As ever, this comes as a timely reminder for the wider public and businesses to keep their properties and vehicles secure

“We know that some offenders will go street to street trying car or house doors in the hope that one has been left open. If they are locked, they tend to just move on to the next street.

“Our neighbourhood officers will continue to carry out increased patrols in the identified areas – but we’d ask everyone to please take a second to ensure their doors and vehicles are locked, and any valuables are kept out of sight.

“By working together, we can continue to ensure our region remains as safe as it possibly can be.”