Police arrest two men over alleged mocking of Bradley Lowery

South Yorkshire Police have arrested two men over the alleged mocking of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery at Hillsborough Stadium.

By Ryan Smith
Published 1st Oct 2023, 08:47 BST- 1 min read
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency after photos surfaced online of them allegedly mocking Bradley Lowery at Hillsborough Stadium, in Sheffield, on Friday, September 29.

South Yorkshire Police have stated that the incident was reported to them following Sunderland AFC’s 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Officers launched an investigation and yesterday evening (September 30), arrested a 27-year-old and a 31-year-old.

Bradley LoweryBradley Lowery
Despite the arrests, South Yorkshire Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Officers have arrested two men in connection to an on-going investigation into public order offences following a football match.

“Two men were reported to have carried out an act of outraging public decency following the Sheffield Wednesday V Sunderland fixture held at Hillsborough.

“Officers have this evening (30 September) arrested two men aged 31 and 27 on suspicion of outraging public decency. They both remain in police custody.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to urge anyone who believes they have information that can assist to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101.”

