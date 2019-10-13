Police called to disturbance at South Shields nightclub
Police were called to a disturbance outside a nightclub in the early hours of the morning.
The incident took place at Roxannes, in Ocean Road, South Shields at around 3.30am on Sunday.
A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At round 3.30am we received a report of a disturbance at Roxannes. Officers attended, there had been an altercation and investigations are ongoing.”
Further details about the incident are expected to be released by the force on Monday.