Police called to disturbance at South Shields nightclub

Police were called to a disturbance outside a nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

By Gavin Ledwith
Sunday, 13th October 2019, 14:36 pm
Police cars in South Shields in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident took place at Roxannes, in Ocean Road, South Shields at around 3.30am on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At round 3.30am we received a report of a disturbance at Roxannes. Officers attended, there had been an altercation and investigations are ongoing.”

Further details about the incident are expected to be released by the force on Monday.