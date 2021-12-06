Police called to a Hebburn restaurant after reports that a group of men were fighting

Northumbria Police said officers were called at around 9pm on Friday, December 3, to reports of a disturbance inside a restaurant on Prince Consort Road.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have information relating to it, to come forward.

Police were called to a Hebburn restaurant following reports that a group of men were fighting.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At about 9pm on Friday (December 3) officers received a report of a disturbance inside a restaurant on Prince Consort Road, Hebburn.

“It was reported a group of males had got into a disagreement and a fight had ensued inside and then outside of the restaurant.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 134730M/21."

