Police carry out South Tyneside raids over suspected benefit fraud totalling almost £70,000
The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) has joined forces with the Department for Work and Pensions following intelligence that led them to a number of suspected benefit fraudsters in South Tyneside.
An investigation was launched after more than £69,000 of Universal Credit Claims were found to be suspicious due to potential identity fraud.
The operation saw three simultaneous raids in South Shields and Hebburn on Thursday, February 27, which resulted in three arrests.
Two men, aged 42 and 45, as well as a woman, aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and dishonest retention of wrongful credits.
Police have confirmed that all three have been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Searches of the three premises also allowed officers to seize various items for evidence as part of their investigation.
Following the raids, NEROCU Detective Sergeant James Woodcock, from the Proactive Economic Crime Team, said: “This has been a fantastic result from months of hard work and planning by ourselves and the Department of Work and Pensions, so it is great to see arrests made.
“I want to thank those involved and send a message to anyone involved in economic criminality – you’re not going under our radar; you are committing an offence, and you will find police at your door.
“We’ll continue this type of work under Operation Sentinel, our region wide approach to tackling and dismantling serious and organised crime in all its forms.”
If you have concerns that someone is committing fraud, you can report it to police via 101 or contacting Action Fraud.
Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.