A joint operation has seen a crackdown on suspected benefit fraudsters in South Tyneside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU) has joined forces with the Department for Work and Pensions following intelligence that led them to a number of suspected benefit fraudsters in South Tyneside.

An investigation was launched after more than £69,000 of Universal Credit Claims were found to be suspicious due to potential identity fraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation saw three simultaneous raids in South Shields and Hebburn on Thursday, February 27, which resulted in three arrests.

Police carried out three raids in South Tyneside on Thursday, February 27, in connection with suspected benefit fraud. | Northumbria Police

Two men, aged 42 and 45, as well as a woman, aged 38, were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and dishonest retention of wrongful credits.

Police have confirmed that all three have been released on bail while inquiries continue.

Searches of the three premises also allowed officers to seize various items for evidence as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the raids, NEROCU Detective Sergeant James Woodcock, from the Proactive Economic Crime Team, said: “This has been a fantastic result from months of hard work and planning by ourselves and the Department of Work and Pensions, so it is great to see arrests made.

“I want to thank those involved and send a message to anyone involved in economic criminality – you’re not going under our radar; you are committing an offence, and you will find police at your door.

“We’ll continue this type of work under Operation Sentinel, our region wide approach to tackling and dismantling serious and organised crime in all its forms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have concerns that someone is committing fraud, you can report it to police via 101 or contacting Action Fraud.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.