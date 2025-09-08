Police caught South Tyneside man driving without an MOT

A South Tyneside man has been fined for driving without an MOT – after prosecutors dropped more serious charges and abandoned his trial.

Khamal Hussain, 47, was caught at the wheel of a Renault Clio with no valid test certificate in Abingdon Way, Boldon Colliery, on Sunday, October 13.

At a hearing in April, Hussain, of Fareham Grove, also Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to that matter.

But he pleaded not guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance – and he was to be tried on those allegations.

However, on the day of trial at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 8, the Crown Prosecution Service failed to present evidence.

The stop took place on Abingdon Way, in Boldon. | Google Maps

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said the police officer who was due to do so from the witness box was off work due to personal matters and could not attend.

Mrs Begum added: “This matter was set down for trial. It was driving while disqualified and no insurance.

“Although he pleaded guilty to not having an MOT, a review was done by the crown. The crown wanted further evidence on the driving matters.

“The defendant comes to still be sentenced for the non-MOT. He was stopped by an officer and was found not to have the relevant MOT.”

Mrs Begum said Hussain has five previous convictions from seven offences, some going back to the 1990s.

She revealed his most recent conviction was for harassment and battery offences in 2022 which were sentenced the following year.

Jason Boyd, defending, said Hussain had been determined to fight the two unproven allegations against him and his case had been fully prepared.

He said issues around identifying another person who was disqualified in relation to the allegations against Hussain had been raised with prosecutors early.

Mr Boyd also revealed Hussain’s car had been impounded by police after he was stopped, leading him to lose employment opportunities.

He added: “He pleads guilty to the only offence that he was convicted of because of that stop.

“The other matters are being discontinued on an evidential basis. Today was the day of trial, today was the day evidence was to be tested.”

For the MOT offence, magistrates fined Boyd £40, with a £16 victim surcharge.