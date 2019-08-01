Police collect more than 20 weapons and 2500 rounds of ammunition in national firearms surrender

The force are asking firearms to be handed in during an amnesty

So far, the force has collected more than 20 weapons and 2500 rounds of ammunition.

Operation Aztec, as it is known nationally, will officially end on Sunday, August 4 and encourages people across England and Wales to hand in any firearms they no longer want or need to their local designated station where it can be disposed of safely.

Since the surrender began on Monday, July 22, members of the public have handed in three rifles, five pistols, five shotguns, three air pistols, five rifles and one Taser but, there’s still one week to go to hand in any unwanted guns.

Assistant Chief Constable Helen McMillan from Northumbria Police said: “One weapon off the streets is one less that can be used to harm or threaten our communities.

“I want the public to know the fight against gun crime is stronger than ever and we are working with partners to safeguard, educate and intervene at the earliest opportunity.

"We want as many weapons as possible and are encouraging people to hand them in.

“If you know of a weapon being kept illegally, now is your chance to give up the gun, or tell us anonymously where it is. You will not be prosecuted and you could save a life.”

In 2017, the national surrender achieved great results with thousands of weapons and ammunition collected nationally.

The last surrender took part in November 2017 and in the area, a total of 280 weapons were recovered along with a large quantity of ammunition. Of those, 131 were viable firearms which included six pistols, eight revolvers, 22 rifles and 92 shotguns.

Those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and can remain anonymous.