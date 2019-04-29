Police continue to appeal for help to find 'vulnerable' missing South Tyneside man Gary Hughes

Police are continuing to search for 'vulnerable' missing man Gary Hughes nearly a week on since he disappeared.

The 48-year-old was last seen was last seen in the Hebburn area, near Lukes Lane Estate, on Tuesday, April 24, and police are urging the public to be on the lookout as they grow increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Supt Brad Howe is in charge of the case said: "Inquiries to locate Gary have been ongoing since he was reported missing.

"Gary is a vulnerable adult so it is really important that if anyone sees him or has information about where he may be, then please get in touch with officers."

Read more: Police appeal for help to trace a vulnerable man missing from South Shields

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of muscular build with black shaven hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas t-shirt with jeans or navy blue tracksuit bottoms.

He was carrying a bag containing a towel and swimming shorts.

Gary, or anyone who knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1158 230419.