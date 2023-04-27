Amanda Smith, 52, fled from her home in The Lonnen, Cleadon Park, South Shields, before officers turned up.

But they still gained access to the property and found her amphetamine haul during a search on Thursday, April 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was arrested in the early hours of the following day, prosecutor Lesley Burgess told borough magistrates.

She must play fines and court costs of almost £200 after pleading guilty to possession of the prohibited class B drug.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Ms Burgess said: “The circumstances are that police officers have gone to the property and spoke to another female who was there. When told police were coming, the defendant had fled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some white snap bags, containing white powder, were found, and officers were told that Miss Smith also kept amphetamine in the top drawer in the freezer.

“A snap bag containing a bag of a white substance was there and was found to be amphetamine.

“In the early hours of the next morning she was arrested and cautioned.

“When interviewed, she was asked about the drugs. She was asked if the substance found belonged to her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some denials in relation to some items found, but she accepted the bag in the freezer containing the white powder was hers and was for personal use.”

Smith has a criminal record of 13 previous convictions from 17 offences, the last being in 2021 for breach of a restraining order.

She also has a past drugs’ offence conviction and one for violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, said: “She has substantial medical and health issues. She accepts she had the drugs.”

Magistrates fined Smith £80, with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge.