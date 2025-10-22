Police found heroin and more than £20,000 in cash following raids in Jarrow

Police found a haul of heroin and wads of cash during raids on two houses.

Officers searched the homes of Mark Potts and Pamela Smith in Jarrow, South Tyneside, in November 2020 and seized 19 wraps of heroin, over £20,000 cash and diazepam tablets.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Potts was put behind bars for four years and Smith was given an "opportunity" with a suspended sentence.

Prosecutor Mairi Clancy told the court at Pott's home in Pickering Court, officers found £15,000 cash and 55 diazepam tablets.

At Smith's home in Primrose Terrace in the town they found Potts asleep in an upstairs bedroom while she was in a utility room.

Mark Potts. | Northumbria Police

Miss Clancy said: "Police saw Miss Smith stuffing something into a the bin in the room.

She told an officer it was rubbish but when he looked he saw a clear plastic bag with 19 wraps of heroin inside."

The court heard the 19 wraps weighed a total of 65.7g and were worth up to £3,325.

During the raid at Smith's address a further 10 diazepam tablets and £5,645 cash were found in Pott's jacket pocket.

Pamela Smith | Northumbria Police

Bottles of methadone and another £665 cash were also found inside the house.

Miss Clancy said said electronic scales and a brown powder, which turned out to be Paracetomol and caffeine and is commonly used to bulk up heroin for onward sale, were also found during the searches.

Pictures show a bundle of £20 notes among the items that were seized.

Potts, 45, of Pickering Court, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing diazepam tablets.

Robin Turton, defending, said Potts has been dealing with drug addiction for many years and uses substances as a way of coping with mental health issues after a difficult and adverse childhood.

Smith, 55, of Primrose Terrace, admitted possessing heroin with intent to supply and was given two years, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and 200 hours unpaid work.

Police discovered wraps of heroin and more than £20,000 during two raids in Jarrow. | Northumbria Police

Jordan Parkinson, defending Smith, said the grandmother is now self employed and works hard every day to support her family as well as helping others and staying out of trouble.

Judge Stephen Earl said Smith's sentence could be suspended as she admitted guilt at an early stage, has made lifestyle changes and can be given an opportunity.