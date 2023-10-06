Police hunting for two wanted South Shields men appeal to the public for help

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for help in locating two men from South Shields, who are wanted in connection with a burglary and a robbery.

Police say that Carl Beadle, 39, and Hagan Swann, 34, both know they are wanted and are actively avoiding arrest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have confirmed that Beadle is wanted in connection with a burglary, whereas Swann is wanted in connection with a robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hagan Swann (left) and Carl Beadle are wanted in connection with a robbery and a burglary. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Stabler, Force lead for burglary, has highlighted the impact that these types of crime can have on residents in the local area.

She said: “This type of crime is incredibly intrusive and has an enormous impact on victims and their families, as well as the wider community.

“That’s why we have dedicated burglary teams located across Northumbria who are tasked with reviewing every break-in, pursuing perpetrators and working with residents and businesses to reduce the risk of becoming victims of crime.

Carl Beadle, 39, from South Shields, is wanted in connection with a burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Today, we’re releasing the pictures of 15 suspects who are each wanted in connection with burglary or theft offences, and I know the public’s response has been amazing following recent appeals. If you know their whereabouts, please let us know.

“We are absolutely committed to ensuring burglars and thieves, who show a total disregard for their communities for selfish gain, are swiftly brought to justice. We’ve seen some great recent successes with prolific offenders put behind bars.

“As the darker nights draw in, we know that some opportunistic thieves may hope to use the cover of darkness to disguise their criminality. Our message is clear – you will be pursued, and you will be caught.”

Hagan Swann, 34, from South Shields, is wanted in connection with a robbery. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Beadle and Swann’s photos are part of 15 suspected thieves who are wanted in connection with a number of offences across the Northumbria Police area.

The suspects are:

Carl Beadle, 39, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Ian Carr, 37, who has links to Wallsend and Byker, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Jake Crighton, 23, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Russell Dixon, 31, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Craig Foggo, 36, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Carl Hodgson, 28, who has links to Gateshead & Chester-le-Street, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Jordan Hutchinson, 22, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Wayne Layburn, 54, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Thomas Lough, 30, who has links to Newcastle and North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Kimberley Quinn, 38, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Alan Renwick, 36, of Gateshead, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Kenny Roberts, 37, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a burglary.

Darren Stevens, 48, of Sunderland, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Hagan Swann, 34, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Lisa Thompson, 46, of North Shields, wanted in connection with a robbery.

Police have released the images of 15 suspected thieves. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website, quoting ‘wanted campaign’