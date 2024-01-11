Northumbria Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with following a car theft in Hebburn.

Police investigating a car theft in South Tyneside have released CCTV images of a man that they would like to speak to.

It was reported to officers that at around 2am on Thursday, September 21, 2023, a Ford Fiesta was stolen from Devon Road, in Hebburn.

Officers are appealing for help in locating the man following a car theft in Hebburn.

Now on Thursday, January 11, Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a man.

Officers say that he was in the area at the time that the incident was reported and they believe that he could have information that could help the ongoing investigation.