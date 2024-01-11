Police investigating a car theft in Hebburn release CCTV images of a man they want to trace
Northumbria Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with following a car theft in Hebburn.
Police investigating a car theft in South Tyneside have released CCTV images of a man that they would like to speak to.
It was reported to officers that at around 2am on Thursday, September 21, 2023, a Ford Fiesta was stolen from Devon Road, in Hebburn.
Now on Thursday, January 11, Northumbria Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a man.
Officers say that he was in the area at the time that the incident was reported and they believe that he could have information that could help the ongoing investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the 'Report' tool on the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101, quoting crime number 118443E/23.