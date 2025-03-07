Police investigating a South Shields theft release CCTV images
Police investigating a theft in South Shields are appealing to members of the public for help in locating people in connection with the incident.
At around 4.30am on New Year’s Day (January 1), officers received a report of people attempting to gain access to vehicles in the Chichester and Westoe areas.
It was reported to police that a bank card had been stolen from one vehicle, which was then found to have been used to withdraw a large sum of cash and purchase almost £800 worth of goods from a sports store.
Officers have been carrying out a number of inquiries to identify those responsible and are now asking the public for help.
Police say that the people in the images are believed to have been in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist their investigation.
Then persons, or anyone who knows them, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, use the live chat function on the Force’s website or complete a crime update form.
If you are unable to contact Northumbria Police in any of those ways, you should call 101. Anyone with information should quote the crime reference 000652A/25.