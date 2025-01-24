Police investigating an alleged hate crime in South Shields release images of a man

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:10 BST
Police investigating reports of a hate crime have released images of a man they want to identify.

Northumbria Police have released images of a man they want to identify as part of a hate crime investigation in South Shields.

It was reported to officers that at 10pm on Friday, November 8, 2024, a man has racially abused a member of staff at the South Shields Metro Interchange.

It is understood that the man, who was believed to have been intoxicated was asked to leave the Metro station.

Northumbria Police are asking members of the public in locating this man as part of a hate crime investigation.
Northumbria Police are asking members of the public in locating this man as part of a hate crime investigation. | Northumbria Police

After he allegedly abused the member of staff, he left the area on foot.

Police say they have carried out multiple lines of inquiry since the report was first made and now as part of their investigation, they are asking members of the public for help.

Officers say the man in the images was believed to be in the area at the time of the incident and may have information that could assist with their investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northumbria Police as soon as possible.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northumbria Police as soon as possible. | Northumbria Police

The man, or anyone who knows him, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, then you should call 101. Please quote reference number: 131779S/24.

