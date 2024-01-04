Police are appealing to members of the public for help following an alleged kidnap in Hebburn.

Officers investigating a report of an alleged kidnap in South Tyneside are appealing to the public for help in finding a man they want to trace.

At around 4pm on Friday, November 24, it was reported that two men had been carrying out building work on a residential address in the Gladstone Street area of Hebburn.

It is alleged the pair had threatened their customer, a man in his 50s, and forced him into a van.

The duo then drove him to a nearby cash machine on Victoria Road East where they allegedly forced him to withdraw £500 in cash in two transactions before the work had been completed.

The men reportedly took the money and drove away from the area in the van, leaving the victim shaken as a result of the incident.

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for help in tracing this man following an alleged kidnap in Hebburn.

An investigation was launched and a number of inquiries into the incident have been ongoing.

Northumbria Police has confirmed that a 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the report and is due to appear in court at a later date.

Now on Thursday, January 4, officers have released an image of a man they would like to trace.

They say that he was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which might be able to assist police with their inquiries.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should contact police using the ‘Report’ page on the Northumbria Police website or call 101, quoting crime number: 148084M/23.