Police investigating an armed robbery at a Hebburn shop appeal for help in finding a man
Officers investigating a robbery at a shop in Hebburn have released an image of a man they want to trace.
It was reported to Northumbria Police that at around 9am on Wednesday, February 28, a member of staff had been threatened inside of Premier Mountbatten Convenience Store, on Mountbatten Avenue, in Hebburn.
It is understood that a man had picked up some items and then attempted to leave the shop without paying.
When he was challenged by a staff member, the man has proceeded to brandish a bladed article, believed to be a machete, and made verbal threats before fleeing the area on foot.
Police have confirmed that nobody was injured but the staff member was left shaken as a result of the incident.
As part of their investigation, police have released an image of a man who they believe could assist with their inquiries.
Officers say he was understood to be in the area at the time of the robbery.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ pages of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 023672Q/24.