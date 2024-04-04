Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a robbery at a shop in Hebburn have released an image of a man they want to trace.

It was reported to Northumbria Police that at around 9am on Wednesday, February 28, a member of staff had been threatened inside of Premier Mountbatten Convenience Store, on Mountbatten Avenue, in Hebburn.

It is understood that a man had picked up some items and then attempted to leave the shop without paying.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help in finding this man following a robbery in Hebburn.

When he was challenged by a staff member, the man has proceeded to brandish a bladed article, believed to be a machete, and made verbal threats before fleeing the area on foot.

Police have confirmed that nobody was injured but the staff member was left shaken as a result of the incident.

As part of their investigation, police have released an image of a man who they believe could assist with their inquiries.

Officers say he was understood to be in the area at the time of the robbery.