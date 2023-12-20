Northumbria Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an attempted theft.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an attempted theft in South Tyneside have released an image of a man that they would like to trace.

It was reported to officers that shortly before 11.50am on Saturday, October 28, a man approached a cash machine outside of the TSB Bank, on Ellison Street, in Jarrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man has then proceeded to attach a small device to the machine which enables card details, including PIN numbers, to be scanned after use.

Police are appealing to members of the public for help in finding the man. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Officers say that he has then left the area on foot.

The device was spotted by a member of the public who then alerted staff at the bank before it could be used.

It was then later reported to Northumbria Police who launched an investigation.

Inquiries are ongoing and on Wednesday, December 20, police are appealing to members of the public for help in tracing a man in connection with the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

They say he was in the area at the time of the offence and could have information which assists the investigation.