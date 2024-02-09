Police investigating disorder after the Wear-Tyne derby release image of a man they want to trace
Officers from Northumbria Police investigating reports of disorder at last month's Wear-Tyne derby have released an image of a man they want to trace.
Shortly after match between Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 6, it was reported that violence broke out between a group of people.
Police outside the stadium responded to the report, however those involved then fled the area on foot.
There have been no injuries reported to Northumbria Police following the incident.
Officers have carried out extensive inquiries into the incident, including a review of CCTV footage.
Police say that the man in the photo was seen in the area at the time of the offence and might have information that could assist their investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20240106-0202.
Members of the public can also share information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.