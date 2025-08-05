Police investigation launched following a reported hit and run collision in Jarrow

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Police are investigating a hit and run collision in Jarrow.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following a reported two-vehicle hit and run, on Park Road, in Jarrow.

It was reported to police that one of the vehicles had collided with another on the one-way road before leaving the scene, just before 1am on Sunday, August 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers have confirmed that no one has been reported injured as a result of the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are investigating a reported hit and run, in Jarrow.placeholder image
Police are investigating a reported hit and run, in Jarrow. | Other 3rd Party

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1am on Sunday (August 3), we received a report of two-vehicle collision on Park Road in Jarrow.

“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with another on a one-way road before leaving the scene.

“No one is reported to have been injured.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.

Sign up to the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering the day’s biggest and best stories to your inbox

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

“For those unable to contact the Force online, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250803-0069.”

Related topics:Northumbria PolicePoliceSocial media
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice