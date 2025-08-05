Police investigation launched following a reported hit and run collision in Jarrow

Police are investigating a hit and run collision in Jarrow.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following a reported two-vehicle hit and run, on Park Road, in Jarrow.

It was reported to police that one of the vehicles had collided with another on the one-way road before leaving the scene, just before 1am on Sunday, August 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have confirmed that no one has been reported injured as a result of the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police are investigating a reported hit and run, in Jarrow. | Other 3rd Party

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1am on Sunday (August 3), we received a report of two-vehicle collision on Park Road in Jarrow.

“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with another on a one-way road before leaving the scene.

“No one is reported to have been injured.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat or report form functions on the Force’s website.

“For those unable to contact the Force online, call 101. Please quote reference number: NP-20250803-0069.”