Fraud officers are encouraging members of the public to be wary of who they are buying tickets from for concerts, sports events and comedy shows following a rise in online scams.

The advice from Northumbria Police comes as Action Fraud launches a campaign which aims to crackdown on phoney ticket sales.

Data from the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime revealed that more than £6.7million had been lost across the country to ticket fraud in 2022.

In the Northumbria Police area, officers received 90 reports throughout last year; however, in 2023, police have already received more than a dozen reports so far.

Northumbria Police has issued a warning over online ticket scams.

Officer say that people have fallen victim to fake Peter Kay tickets and scams surrounding Newcastle United season tickets.

Northumbria Police is urging people to only buy tickets from genuine sources and challenge anything that seems too good to be true.

Detective Inspector Phil Thoburn, of the Force’s Cyber Crime team, said: “There are some absolutely massive events coming to the North East in the coming months and scammers know people will not want to miss out.

“Our advice is simple, stick to buying from the trusted sources you know and have used previously.

“Fraudsters know the majority of people love a bargain and it’s common for them to use social media to advertise cut price tickets, deals and discounts for sold-out events.

“They might be offering a good deal, but we’d urge everyone to be alert and ask themselves – ‘is this deal too good to be true? Is this person from a reputable company or organisation?’

“Please do not send any money to a complete stranger based on their word, it could be a scam.

“If this has happened to you, please do not be embarrassed or ashamed as fraudsters are experts at getting people to part with their cash and pretending to be someone else.

“We are committed to tackling fraud so please Report to Action Fraud using their website or by calling 0300 123 2040.”