Police are appealing for information after historic exhibits were stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery.

Northumbria Police are appealing to members of the public for help after valuable exhibits were stolen from the South Shields Museum and Art Gallery, on Ocean Road.

Shortly after 12pm on Tuesday, August 27, police received a report of theft at the premises where unknown offenders had forced entry to a Perspex display cabinet and taken four gold items.

Officers have stated that the theft could have taken place anytime between 10am on Monday, August 26, and 12pm on Tuesday, August 27.

The items taken from the museum include:

A 9-carat gold single watch chain with a 1902 Edward VII two pound double sovereign attached. Each chain link has .375 marked individually.

A gold-coloured medial associated with the late former Manchester United goalkeeper Ray Wood, displaying an image of a player kicking a ball. The back of the medal has Greek lettering engraved on it, as well as the words ‘Made in Italy’ and the date ’15.07.70’.

A gilt metal ‘Coronation Hospital Fund’ medal, believed to be associated with the Ingham Infirmary, South Shields. The front of the medal has a profile bust of Edward VIII, facing right, with the text ‘EDWARD VIII CROWNED MAY XII MCMXXXVII’. The suspension bar has the wording ‘CORONATION HOSPITAL FUND’ and a piece of red, white, and blue ribbon is attached at the back.

A cap badge from the British Electric Traction Company, Jarrow Tramways. It is a gilded colour with the appearance of a horseshoe and a wheel combined in the centre of the badge.

Police have launched an investigation in an effort to recover the items and identify those involved.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who visited the museum on August 26 or August 27 and might have noticed any suspicious activity.

Geoff Woodward, Museum Manager, is urging anyone with information to get in touch with Northumbria Police as soon as possible.

He said: “These artefacts have great significance for the local history of South Tyneside. They are irreplaceable because of their provenance and local significance.

“The theft of these items will deny the public visiting the museum a chance to enjoy them both now and, in the future.

“We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information, including if they have knowledge of the items appearing in pawn shops and online, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101, quoting crime reference number: 101485F/24.