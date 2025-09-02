Police launch CCTV appeal following a reported armed robbery in South Shields

Police have released images of a man they want to trace following a report of a robbery in South Tyneside.

It was reported to Northumbria Police that just before 2pm on Sunday, August 31, a man has entered the Post Office, on Wenlock Road, in South Shields.

Police say that he was believed to be armed with a bladed article and has demanded cash from the till.

The offender has then seized a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

Officers have carried out a number of inquiries since the incident was reported and now police have released images of a man they’d like to identify.

Police believe that the man was in the area at the time of the reported incident and could have information that can assist their investigation.

The man, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending them a direct message on social media or by using the live chat function or report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact officers in those ways, then you should call 101.

Anyone with information relating to the incident should quote the crime reference number: 101118J/25.