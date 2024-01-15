Police investigating reports of a sexual assault on the Tyne and Wear Metro have released a CCTV image of a man.

Northumbria Police have released a CCTV image of a man following an alleged sexual assault on the Tyne and Wear Metro.

The incident is said to have taken place on a Metro train, which was travelling between Central Station and South Shields, between 8.40pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

It was reported that a man has sat opposite the victim after both people got on at Central Station.

Officers are appealing to members of the public for help in tracing a man following a report of sexual assault on a Metro train.

He has then made inappropriate comments and rubbed the victim's legs before threatening to follow them home.

Officers have stated that the victim pretended they were with someone else on the train in order to deter the man.

The alleged offender got off the train and left the South Shields Interchange, heading towards King Street.

Police are asking members of the public for help in locating the man in the CCTV image.

Officers believe that he was in the area around the time of the incident and could have information which might be able to assist their investigation.