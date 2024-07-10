Police launch CCTV appeal following an assault outside a South Shields pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police have released CCTV images of man they want to trace.

Police investigating an assault which took place outside of a South Shields pub are appealing to members of the public for help.

The incident took place at around 2am on Saturday, February 24, outside of Annie McCarthy’s pub, on Albemarle Street.

It was reported that a man was assaulted with a bottle by another male.

Northumbria Police

As a result of the incident, the victim sustained facial injuries and a fractured jaw - which required him to go to hospital for treatment.

Now officers have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace as part of their investigation.

Police say that the man was understood to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which may be able to assist the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows who they are, should get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on the Force website or by completing a crime update form.

If you’re unable to contact the police in this way, you can call 101.