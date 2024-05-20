Police launch CCTV image appeal after a man was bitten by a dog in a South Shields pub

By Ryan Smith
Published 20th May 2024, 15:17 BST
Northumbria Police are appealing for help after a man was bitten by a dog in South Shields.

Officers investigating a report of a man being bitten by a dog in a South Shields pub are appealing to members of the public for information.

Police say that at around 2.50pm on Friday, March 29, the victim was inside of The Sand Dancer pub, on Sea Road.

It is reported that a dog, who was at a table with two other men, has then proceeded to bite the man on his leg as he walked past.

Police are appealing for help in finding this man after a dog bit another man in a South Shields pub. The victim was left with puncture wounds and bruising following the incident.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was left with puncture wounds and bruising as a result of the incident.

Officers say the dog was reported to have been a Doberman breed and that the two men left the pub with the dog shortly after the incident.

Police have carried out a number of inquiries and they have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace as part of their investigation.

It is understood that he was in the area at the time of the incident and he might be able to assist officers with their inquiries into the incident.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, can report using the Northumbria Police website, or call 101, quoting crime reference number: 036607E/24.

