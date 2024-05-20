Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police are appealing for help after a man was bitten by a dog in South Shields.

Officers investigating a report of a man being bitten by a dog in a South Shields pub are appealing to members of the public for information.

Police say that at around 2.50pm on Friday, March 29, the victim was inside of The Sand Dancer pub, on Sea Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is reported that a dog, who was at a table with two other men, has then proceeded to bite the man on his leg as he walked past.

Police are appealing for help in finding this man after a dog bit another man in a South Shields pub. The victim was left with puncture wounds and bruising following the incident.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was left with puncture wounds and bruising as a result of the incident.

Officers say the dog was reported to have been a Doberman breed and that the two men left the pub with the dog shortly after the incident.

Police have carried out a number of inquiries and they have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to trace as part of their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that he was in the area at the time of the incident and he might be able to assist officers with their inquiries into the incident.