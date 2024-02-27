Police launch investigation after a car crashes into a garden wall in Jarrow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police are investigating an incident in which it was reported a car had collided with a wall in Jarrow.

It was reported to officers that a car had crashed into a wall, on Sherburn Grange, shortly before 4am on Sunday, February 25.

Police have told the Shields Gazette that they believe no-one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police are investigation following a crash in Jarrow on Sunday morning (February 25). Photo: Northumbria Police.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4am on Sunday (February 25) we received a report that a car had collided with the wall of an address on Sherburn Grange, in Jarrow.

“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.