Police launch investigation after a car crashes into a garden wall in Jarrow
Northumbria Police are investigating an incident in which it was reported a car had collided with a wall in Jarrow.
It was reported to officers that a car had crashed into a wall, on Sherburn Grange, shortly before 4am on Sunday, February 25.
Police have told the Shields Gazette that they believe no-one was injured as a result of the incident.
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to come forward and speak to them.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 4am on Sunday (February 25) we received a report that a car had collided with the wall of an address on Sherburn Grange, in Jarrow.
“No-one is believed to have been injured in the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the ‘Report’ page or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20240225-0149.”