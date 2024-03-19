Police launch investigation after seven puppies are stolen from a Boldon home

An investigation is underway after seven puppies were stolen from a Boldon home.
By Ryan Smith
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after seven puppies were stolen from a property in Boldon Colliery.

It has been reported to officers that three men forced their way into a home, on Sidney Street, at around 9pm on Sunday, March 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The men stole seven puppies before making off from the scene.

Most Popular
Police are investigating after seven puppies were stolen from a property in Boldon Colliery. Photo: Northumbria Police.Police are investigating after seven puppies were stolen from a property in Boldon Colliery. Photo: Northumbria Police.
Police are investigating after seven puppies were stolen from a property in Boldon Colliery. Photo: Northumbria Police.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to find those responsible and are calling on anyone with information to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9pm on Sunday (March 17) we received a report of burglary at an address on Sidney Street, in Boldon Colliery.

“It was reported that three males forced entry to the property before stealing seven puppies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters

“They then made off from the scene.

“No-one was reported to have been injured and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident should use the ‘Report’ page of our website or call 101, quoting reference number NP-20240317-1061.”

Related topics:PolicePuppiesNorthumbria PoliceBoldon