Police launch investigation after seven puppies are stolen from a Boldon home

Northumbria Police has launched an investigation after seven puppies were stolen from a property in Boldon Colliery.

It has been reported to officers that three men forced their way into a home, on Sidney Street, at around 9pm on Sunday, March 17.

The men stole seven puppies before making off from the scene.

Officers are carrying out inquiries to find those responsible and are calling on anyone with information to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9pm on Sunday (March 17) we received a report of burglary at an address on Sidney Street, in Boldon Colliery.

“It was reported that three males forced entry to the property before stealing seven puppies.

“They then made off from the scene.

“No-one was reported to have been injured and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.