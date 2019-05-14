Police launch investigation after South Tyneside man's 'suspicious' death

Police say they are treating a South Tyneside man's death as suspicious.

Northumbria Police was called to a house in High Street, Jarrow, opposite the Alexandra Hotel, just after noon today.

Police remain on duty this evening

A statement said: "Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in an address in South Tyneside.

"At about 12.05pm today police received a report of concern for a man at an address on High Street in Jarrow.

"Emergency services have attended and the body of a man aged in his 50s has been found inside.

"Enquiries into the circumstances around the man’s death are ongoing but at this stage it is being treated as suspicious.

The house is still cordoned off

"A cordon remains in place in the area and officers are on patrol if anyone has concerns about the police activity.

"Officers would ask that anyone who may have information about the man’s death to contact police."

"You can call police on 101 quoting log 441 14/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The entire street was closed off earlier today. It has now reopened but a cordon remains in place outside the house and uniformed officers are on duty.

High Street has now reopened

Witness Katie Nowles, who lives nearby, said she and and friend had been in the street this afternoon: "There was a couple of us walking past," she said.

"There was a woman standing outside with a few police officers, then a white van pulled up with people wearing white masks, hairnets and forensic suits.

"There were police going round from door-to-door asking people about what they had seen.

"There were two people that had police badges on but were wearing civilian clothes - I guess they were the detectives."