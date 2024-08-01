Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An investigation is underway after money, alcohol and sweets were reportedly stolen from the 1st Cloud Arena.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following at reported break-in at the 1st Cloud Arena, on Shaftsbury Avenue.

It is understood that an offender gained access to the home of South Shields Football Club during the early hours of Wednesday, July 31.

The club has stated that money, alcohol, sweets and more were taken during the incident.

The 1st Cloud Arena, home of South Shields FC. | Google Maps

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10.30am on Wednesday, July 31, we received a report of burglary at a premises on Shaftsbury Avenue in South Shields.

“It was reported that an offender had forced entry to the property overnight causing damage, before stealing items including alcohol and money. They have then fled the area.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police by sending a direct message on social media, using live chat or crime report form on our website, quoting crime number: 089729Q/24.

“If you are unable to contact us in this way, please call 101.”

South Shields FC has offered a reward to members of the public for any information that leads to the arrest of a suspect in connection with the offence.

A statement from the club said: “South Shields FC is appealing to the community for assistance following a break-in at the club’s premises during the early hours of this morning [July 31].

“The perpetrator targeted the club, stealing cash from children’s charity tins, bottles of spirits, kids’ sweets, and items from the vending machine.

“CCTV footage has captured images of the individual involved and the club is urging anyone who recognises the man to come forward.

“South Shields FC is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the individual responsible.

“Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the local police or the club directly.”