Police launch investigation following a reported burglary at Hebburn Post Office

A police investigation is underway following a report of burglary in Hebburn.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation into a reported break-in at Hebburn Post Office, on Station Road, shortly before 4am on Thursday, February 13.

It is understood that two offenders have forced entry to the Post Office, causing damage to the shutters and windows in the process.

Officers have stated that those responsible have stolen stock before fleeing the scene on foot.

Hebburn Post Office informed customers on social media that it would be closed today (Thursday) as a result of the incident.

A post on the Hebburn Post Office Facebook page said: “We will be closed today due to a break-in early hours of this morning.

“The police are in attendance so we doubt we will be back open today.”

Following the launch of their investigation, Northumbria Police are appealing for anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch with them.

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Shortly before 4am today (Thursday) we received a report of burglary at a premises on Station Road, in Hebburn.

“Officers attended where it was understood two offenders had forced entry to the property, causing damage to the shutters and windows.

“They have then stolen items of stock, before fleeing the scene on foot before police arrival.

“Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

“Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by sending us a direct message on social media, or by using live chat and report forms on our website.

“Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

“Please quote reference: NP-20250213-0075.”