Police look to trace man in connection with a racially-aggravated incident at Leeds v SAFC game

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:45 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 10:55 BST

Police officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man, believed to be a Sunderland fan, who they would like to trace in connection with a racially-aggravated incident at the Leeds United versus Sunderland game.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “CCTV images have been released as part of ongoing enquiries to identify the pictured man.

The police would like to speak with this man.placeholder image
The police would like to speak with this man. | West Yorkshire Police

“Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a racially-aggravated public order incident at Elland Road at the Leeds United FC v Sunderland AFC game on Monday, 17 February.

“He is understood to be a Sunderland supporter.”

If anyone recognises this man, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13250093908.

