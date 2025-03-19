Police officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man, believed to be a Sunderland fan, who they would like to trace in connection with a racially-aggravated incident at the Leeds United versus Sunderland game.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “CCTV images have been released as part of ongoing enquiries to identify the pictured man.

The police would like to speak with this man. | West Yorkshire Police

“Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a racially-aggravated public order incident at Elland Road at the Leeds United FC v Sunderland AFC game on Monday, 17 February.

“He is understood to be a Sunderland supporter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If anyone recognises this man, they are asked to contact Leeds District CID via Live Chat online or by calling 101 and quoting crime reference 13250093908.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.