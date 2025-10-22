Police make nine arrests following reports of linked disorder in Jarrow and Whiteleas

Northumbria Police have arrested nine people following reports of linked disorder in South Tyneside.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday morning (October 21), Northumbria Police received multiple reports of vehicle and property damage across the Jarrow and Whiteleas areas.

It was reported to officers that the windows of several properties had been put out using weapons and that cars had been driven into an address, causing damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also received a later report of an altercation having taken place on Benton Road in South Shields - with a number of men reported to have been fighting in the road.

As a result of the reports, Northumbria Police carried out a co-ordinated operation to conduct arrests just after 2am on Wednesday, October 22.

Northumbria Police have made nine arrests following disorder in South Tyneside. | Northumbria Police

The action saw five men, aged between 34 and 56, as well as woman in her 30s, arrested.

Officers discovered a haul of offensive weapons within the addresses, including axes, loaded crossbows and machetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also recovered several cars believed to be linked to the disorder.

Following a further report on Wednesday morning (October 22) of a vehicle being damaged in East Boldon, an additional three men, aged between 22 and 48, were also arrested.

Police have confirmed that all nine remain custody as inquiries into the incidents continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the operation, Detective Chief Inspector William Kemp, of Northumbria Police, said: “Since the reports came in yesterday morning, we worked quickly and effectively to build an intelligence picture and soon organised a co-ordinated strike.

“We won’t tolerate disorder which may create concern or fear in our communities, I want to be absolutely clear about that.

“The safety of the public is our utmost priority, so I’m very thankful we were able to execute these arrests so swiftly and now have nine suspects in custody.

“Whilst enquiries are at an early stage, we are treating all these incidents as linked and believe everyone involved is known to one another and there is no risk to the wider public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police seized a haul of weapons following raids in the early hours of Wednesday, October 22. | Northumbria Police

“As always, we’d ask those living in our communities to remain vigilant and report anything to us which might seem suspicious so we can form a full picture of what might be happening.

“There are increased patrols in the area and anyone with concerns is asked to speak to an officer on duty.”

Anyone with information relating to the incidents are asked to contact Northumbria Police via direct message on social media or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

For those unable to contact officers via those ways, then they should call 101, quoting: NP-20251021-0544.