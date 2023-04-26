Stacey Mason, 33, committed the vile act, with her behaviour described by her victim as the most appalling he had witnessed from a woman in his 19 years of service.

Mason, of Roman Road, Lawe Top, South Shields, also headbutted his police vehicle while lashing out in Gateshead on Saturday, April 2 last year, a court heard.

Prosecutor Rehana Haque said police were already on her tail after a report from a witness of a suspected drink driver.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Mrs Haque told borough magistrates: “At around 12.45am officers received a report from a member of the public.

“Information said the vehicle was being driven by a female. It was located and had collided with a parked vehicle.

“Officers saw a female who was this defendant near the car. The defendant was extremely aggressive and abusive.

“She was continually shouting and she headbutted the police vehicle. She spat a large amount of saliva across the officer’s face.

“The spitting falls into the category of high culpability. In terms of harm, it’s more than minor because it’s spitting in an officer’s face.”

Mason pleaded guilty to charges of obstructing police and assault of an emergency worker.

A charge of drink driving, which she had denied, was dropped by the prosecution.

The court heard Mason has 12 previous convictions from 20 offences, the last in 2015.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the PC said Mason’s behaviour was the worst he had witnessed.

He added she had shown a “total lack of respect” and repeatedly swore “before spitting in my face”.

Joanne Gatens, defending said: “I accept that spitting is disgusting, and I think Ms Mason accepts that.

“There were no injuries to the officer and no psychological harm caused. This young lady’s last conviction was in 2015.

“I accept it was a very unpleasant offence. At the time, her mental health had deteriorated.

“She is in full-time employment and has been in employment throughout the time I’ve been dealing with her.”

Magistrates fined Mason £200 and ordered her to pay £125 compensation to the officer, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.