Police on the hunt for wanted Sunderland man in connection with threats to kill
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Connor Tayton, 29, is wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.
“Tayton has strong links to the Sunderland and South Tyneside areas. Today (Monday April 7), officers are asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone with information to come forward.
“Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”
Tayton, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or via the report it page on their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference number 029387F/25.