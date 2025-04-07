Police on the hunt for wanted Sunderland man in connection with threats to kill

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police officers are on the hunt for a Sunderland man who is wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Connor Tayton, 29, is wanted in connection with reports of threats to kill.

Connor Tayton.Connor Tayton.
Connor Tayton. | NP

“Tayton has strong links to the Sunderland and South Tyneside areas. Today (Monday April 7), officers are asking for the public’s help to trace him and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Members of the public are reminded that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Tayton, or anyone who believes they have seen him, are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or via the report it page on their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference number 029387F/25.

Related topics:SunderlandPoliceNorthumbria PoliceSouth Tyneside
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice