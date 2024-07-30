Police release CCTV image following a reported burglary at Whitburn Post Office
Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following reports of a break in at the Post Office, on East Street, in Whitburn.
It is understood that an offender forced entry into the premises before 6.45am on Monday, June 3.
Officers have stated that the offender caused damage to the Post Office’s front door and took cigarettes and money from inside before fleeing the scene on foot.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to trace as part of their investigation into the incident.
They say he was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have information which may assist officers with their inquires.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We recognise the image of the man is not the clearest, but officers are encouraging anyone who can help to come forward.”
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police by visiting the live chat on Northumbria Police’s website, sending a direct message on social media, calling 101 or by completing a crime update form quoting crime number 064993M/24.