Police release CCTV image following a reported burglary at Whitburn Post Office

Police are appealing to members of the public following an alleged burglary in South Tyneside.

Northumbria Police have launched an investigation following reports of a break in at the Post Office, on East Street, in Whitburn.

It is understood that an offender forced entry into the premises before 6.45am on Monday, June 3.

Officers have stated that the offender caused damage to the Post Office’s front door and took cigarettes and money from inside before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police have launched an appeal following a reported break in at the Whitburn Post Office. | Northumbria Police

Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to trace as part of their investigation into the incident.

They say he was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have information which may assist officers with their inquires.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We recognise the image of the man is not the clearest, but officers are encouraging anyone who can help to come forward.”

