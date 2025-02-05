Police release CCTV images of two men following moped theft at East Boldon Metro station
The British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of two men following the theft of a moped from East Boldon Metro station.
On Friday, October 18, a moped was stolen from the car park of the station between 8am and 5pm.
Officers investigating the incident eventually located and recovered the moped in Sunderland.
The BTP believe that the men in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact the BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and quote reference 697 of 18 October.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.