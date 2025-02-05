Police release CCTV images of two men following moped theft at East Boldon Metro station

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Feb 2025, 17:14 BST
Police investigating a moped theft have released CCTV images of two men.

The British Transport Police (BTP) have released CCTV images of two men following the theft of a moped from East Boldon Metro station.

Most Popular

On Friday, October 18, a moped was stolen from the car park of the station between 8am and 5pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of two men following a moped theft at East Boldon Metro station.placeholder image
The British Transport Police have released CCTV images of two men following a moped theft at East Boldon Metro station. | British Transport Police

Officers investigating the incident eventually located and recovered the moped in Sunderland.

The BTP believe that the men in the images may have information which could help with their investigation.

Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online here

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact the BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, and quote reference 697 of 18 October.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:British Transport Police
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice