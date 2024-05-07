Police release image of a man following reports of a robbery in South Shields
Officers from Northumbria Police who are investigating reports of a robbery in the borough have released an image of a man they would like to trace.
It was reported to police that at around 12.30am on Thursday, February 22, a man had approached two women walking on Laygate, in South Shields, and asked one of them for a cigarette.
When she refused to give him one, it is understood that he grabbed the strap of her handbag.
He then dragged her to the floor before fleeing the area on foot with the handbag, which contained a number of sentimental items and a small amount of cash.
Police have confirmed that the victim was not injured but was left shaken as a result of the incident.
Officers have carried out a number of inquiries as part of their investigation and have now released an image of a man they would like to speak with.
It is believed that the man in the image was in the area at the time of the incident and could have information that might be able to assist with the police investigation.
The man, or anyone who knows him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Report’ page on our website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 021126F/24.