Police investigating reports of vehicle interference in South Shields release images of a man they want to trace.

Officers investigating reports of vehicle interference in the Simonside area have appealed to members of the public for help.

It was reported to Northumbria Police that between the hours of 4am and 5am on Thursday, October 17, an offender attempted to gain access to multiple vehicles.

Northumbria Police have released these images of a man following reports of vehicle interference in South Shields. | Northumbria Police

It is understood that the offender managed to get access to one vehicle, stealing the contents from within, before leaving on foot.

On Tuesday, November 19, Northumbria Police have released images of a man they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

Officers say that they were believed to be in the area at the time and could assist with the investigation.

The man, or anyone who knows him, should send a direct message to Northumbria Police on social media, use the live chat function on the Force’s website or complete a crime update form.

For those unable to contact the Force in these ways, call 101. Please quote crime number: 122577G/24.