Police release image of man after reported robbery in South Shields

Police are investigating a report of robbery in South Shields, and have issued an image of a man they would like to trace.

It was reported around 3.50pm on Thursday, February 2 that an 18-year-old had been riding a motorcycle on Seafield Terrace when for reasons to be established, he was chased by three other unknown males also riding on two motorcycles.

One of the suspects proceeded to ram the victim’s motorcycle which caused him to fall to the ground in the middle of the road.

Police are asking for the man in the image or anyone who knows him, to come forward.

The suspect then reportedly hit the victim in the chest with a crowbar before stealing his helmet, motorcycle and driving away from the scene. The victim suffered bruising and swelling to his chest as a result.

The incident was later reported to police, and an investigation was immediately launched. A number of enquiries have been ongoing since the report was made.

Police have now issued an image of a man they would like to speak to. He was believed to be in the area at the time of the incident and could have information which can assist the investigation.

The man or anyone who knows him are asked to contact Northumbria Police using the Tell Us Something page of their website, quoting crime reference number 013613Q/23.