Police would like to trace these three men

Northumbria Police said an investigation is underway after a theft from an electrical company on the Victoria Industrial Estate in Hebburn on the morning of July 18.

Officers said a group of offenders attended the premises and scaled a fence to access a private yard, before stealing a quantity of cables and making off.

A force spokesperson said: “Police are carrying out a range of enquiries into the theft, and have now identified three men who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

“The men were seen in the area at the time and could have information that can assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 077908L/21. Alternatively you can email [email protected]”

