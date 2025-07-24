Police searching for a wanted man who has links to South Shields, Newcastle and Gateshead
Northumbria Police are asking for help in locating Jack Hudson, who is wanted in connection with a breach of a court order.
Officers have carried out extensive inquiries in an effort to locate the 26-year-old, who has links to Gateshead, Newcastle, and South Shields.
The Force is also reminding members of the public that it is an offence to harbour a wanted person and anyone involved could face prosecution.
Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts can contact Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.
If you are unable to contact officers in those ways, then you can call 101, quoting the reference number: 060382P/25.