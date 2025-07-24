Police searching for a wanted man are appealing to the public for help.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Police are asking for help in locating Jack Hudson, who is wanted in connection with a breach of a court order.

Officers have carried out extensive inquiries in an effort to locate the 26-year-old, who has links to Gateshead, Newcastle, and South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Force is also reminding members of the public that it is an offence to harbour a wanted person and anyone involved could face prosecution.

Northumbria Police are appealing for help in locating wanted man, Jack Hudson. | Northumbria Police

Anyone with information on Hudson’s whereabouts can contact Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, or use the live chat or report forms on the Force’s website.

If you are unable to contact officers in those ways, then you can call 101, quoting the reference number: 060382P/25.