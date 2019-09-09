Police thank public after Great North Run hailed as another huge success

The Great North Run 2019 has been hailed a huge success

Northumbria Police have shared their thanks to the public as the Great North Run weekend was hailed as 'an absolutely amazing event'.

Almost 43,000 competitors took on the world’s biggest half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields on Sunday, September 8 and thousands of spectators joined to cheer on the runners with a huge crowd waiting by the seafront to see Sir Mo Farah win his sixth Great North Run title in a row.

On Saturday, September 7, the Newcastle and Gateshead quaysides saw the Great North 5K, Simplyhealth Mini and Junior Great North Run take place.

Thousands joined to see Sir Mo Farah win for the sixth time in a row

Officers were on duty for the whole weekend but still joined in with the fun and the weekend went ahead without any major incidents.

Chief Inspector David Pickett, Northumbria Police’s silver commander for the Great North Run, said: “This event is only possible because of the public who embrace it – the runners, their friends and families who cheer them every step of the way, and the local community who turn out in force to contribute to the wonderful atmosphere.

“We experienced very few incidents of note across the weekend, and I’d like to praise the behaviour of the overwhelming majority of those who attended.

“Congratulations to everybody who crossed the finish line – and we look forward to seeing you at the start line next year!”

Police have praised the public for their cooperation

Nigel Gough, Operations Director at the Great Run Company thanked the emergency services in return. He said: “Ensuring everyone who takes part has a safe and happy experience is a top priority for us and we couldn’t do that without their support.”

Tobyn Hughes, Managing Director of Nexus said: “Thousands of runners and spectators used Metro, bus and Shields Ferry services to travel to and from the event. It was great to see so many people enjoying the day. There was a fabulous atmosphere and it showcased everything that is good about our region.