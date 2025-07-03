Police tracked Hebburn drunk driver’s every move thanks to CCTV operators
They spotted boozy Paul Trainer, 46, leaving Marsden beach with his brother and getting into his black Audi on Wednesday, May 21 – then driving off, a court heard.
Trainer, of Tweed Street, Hebburn, travelled around a mile before being pulled over by tipped-off officers near the Nook shopping centre, in Prince Edward Road.
He was arrested after giving a positive roadside breath test and a later evidential test proved he was over twice the legal limit.
Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had gone home after the funeral but had then driven with his sibling to the coastal site to discuss their woes.
It was also revealed the offence - and subsequent ban - would cost him his delivery driver job with retailer Evri.
Prosecutor Emily Sanderson said: “The police identified two males consuming alcohol at Marsden beach in South Shields.
“There was a black Audi parked in the car park. Due to concerns, the police asked CCTV camera operators to observe the vehicle.
“They were told that the two men had returned to the vehicle. They stopped the vehicle on Prince Edward Road.
“He failed the roadside analysis and was taken to a police station. He has no previous convictions.”
Trainer gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 72mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.
David Forrester, defending, described Trainer as a “perfectly decent man” but that he had erred.
Mr Forrester added: “The day in question was the funeral of this defendant’s uncle.
“He’d been at that funeral and had gone home and then he and his brother had gone to the beach to deal with the feelings they were having.
“They had some drink and drove away. It was circumstances that have led him to act in a way that he would not normally.”
Magistrates banned Trainer from driving for 18 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.
They offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.
