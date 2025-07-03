Police tracked Hebburn drunk driver’s every move thanks to CCTV operators

A South Tyneside drink driver was caught on the day of his uncle’s funeral when CCTV operators watched his every move at the behest of police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They spotted boozy Paul Trainer, 46, leaving Marsden beach with his brother and getting into his black Audi on Wednesday, May 21 – then driving off, a court heard.

Trainer, of Tweed Street, Hebburn, travelled around a mile before being pulled over by tipped-off officers near the Nook shopping centre, in Prince Edward Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested after giving a positive roadside breath test and a later evidential test proved he was over twice the legal limit.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had gone home after the funeral but had then driven with his sibling to the coastal site to discuss their woes.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court | National World

It was also revealed the offence - and subsequent ban - would cost him his delivery driver job with retailer Evri.

Prosecutor Emily Sanderson said: “The police identified two males consuming alcohol at Marsden beach in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a black Audi parked in the car park. Due to concerns, the police asked CCTV camera operators to observe the vehicle.

“They were told that the two men had returned to the vehicle. They stopped the vehicle on Prince Edward Road.

“He failed the roadside analysis and was taken to a police station. He has no previous convictions.”

Trainer gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 72mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Forrester, defending, described Trainer as a “perfectly decent man” but that he had erred.

Mr Forrester added: “The day in question was the funeral of this defendant’s uncle.

“He’d been at that funeral and had gone home and then he and his brother had gone to the beach to deal with the feelings they were having.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had some drink and drove away. It was circumstances that have led him to act in a way that he would not normally.”

Magistrates banned Trainer from driving for 18 months and fined him £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

They offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which reduces a ban by around a quarter.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.