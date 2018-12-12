Police warn Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United fans over behaviour ahead of Checkatrade Trophy derby at Stadium of Light

Police have issued a warning to Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United supporters about their behaviour ahead of the Checkatrade Trophy derby at the Stadium of Light.

The Magpies' Under-21 side will travel to Wearside next month after being drawn against the Black Cats in the third round of the competition.

Although it will not be Newcastle United's first team, a big crowd is still expected at the fixture.

And given that previous derby encounters have produced incidents of disorder, police are urging both sets of supporters to be on the best behaviour.

Football Policing Inspector Gary Jones said: "The North East is incredibly passionate when it comes to sport and Northumbria Police works hard with partners and clubs to ensure fans and the public remain safe and enjoy all matches.

"We’re proud of the fantastic reputation we have for policing football in this region. However, that being said, we will not tolerate disorder inside or outside the stadium on match days and a policing presence will be in place."