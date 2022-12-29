Police warning after prescription drugs are lost in South Shields
Police have issued an urgent warning to the public after prescription drugs were reported lost in South Tyneside.
A small quantity of ampoules of sedative Midazolam are believed to have been dropped somewhere between the areas of Brockley Whins and South Shields town centre, near to Saint Aidan’s Road.
Now, officers are warning people against taking the medication if found.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Unless you have been properly prescribed medication via your doctor or pharmacy, you can never be sure what substances contain and the impact they could have on you.
“It is important that any medication found is disposed of safely and not left in public – it can be taken in to a nearby police station.”
Anyone who finds drugs in the community is asked to contact Northumbria Police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the force website or by calling 101.
Anyone who needs emergency medical attention should always call 999.