Police warning following reports of dolphins being harassed off the North East coast

Published 18th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
A warning has been issued to help protect dolphins in the North Sea.

Northumbria Police has issued a warning to members of the public following reports that people have been harassing dolphins off the North East coast.

Officers have stated that people disturbing the dolphins could cause them alarm and disrupt their routines, which in turn could scare them away from our coastlines for good.

Police are asking members of the public who are out on the region’s water to respect the wildlife and not approach them.

Northumbria Police has stated that anyone who is found to be intentionally or recklessly harassing pods of dolphins could face criminal action.

Northumbria Police have issued a warned following reports of people harassing dolphins off the North East coast.placeholder image
Northumbria Police have issued a warned following reports of people harassing dolphins off the North East coast. | National World

A spokesperson for the Force said: “Remember to give dolphins plenty of space – or risk scaring them away for good and facing criminal action.

“That’s the message from our dedicated marine officers, after recent reports of dolphins being harassed.

“We’re lucky enough in the region to see pods of dolphins regularly visit our coastlines and rivers and while the majority of people enjoy watching them from a safe distance, a minority have been seen to approach and follow them closely.

”Some people may not realise that doing this can cause alarm and disrupt their routines, so it’s really not worth the risk for a photo or two.

“We’d ask anyone in the water – including those on jet skis, boats, kayaks and paddleboards – to respect these wild animals, not approach them and stay at least 100 metres away.

“That way, they can go about their normal behaviours and feed without feeling threatened in any way.

“Dolphins and other Cetaceans are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 – and anyone found to intentionally or recklessly harass them could face criminal action.”

A pod of dolphins were spotted just off Roker, in Sunderland, on the day that Roker Pier reopened to the public after being shut for two years.

As people gathered on the pier a pod of around 20 dolphins appeared and could be seen leaping out of the water and riding the waves at the harbour entrance.

